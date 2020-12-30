COVID-19 in NC: Technical issue leads to new single-day record in new cases with 8,551 reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina reached a new record high in new daily laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows.

The state added 8,551 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data. NCDHHS said a technical issue experienced Tuesday resulted in inflated statistics for Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 532,830 total COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.

The last record was on Dec. 18 with 8,444 new daily cases.

It’s nearly 5,000 more new cases than the state reported on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations due to the virus dropped slightly — as of Wednesday, the state has 3,339 in the hospital. That’s a decrease of 38 people from Tuesday’s record-high of 3,377.

Hospitals in the state are beginning to feel the strain of the pandemic.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which covers the seven-day period that ended Dec. 24, nearly 1 in 5 hospitals across North Carolina responding to a weekly federal survey said they were at least 90 percent full during the most recent reporting period.

CBS 17 News analyzed the data Tuesday, a day after two hospitals in Johnston County said they were at capacity in large part because of the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Click here to read more on the analysis.