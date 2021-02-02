COVID-19 in NC: New daily cases drops below 3,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported a drop in hospitalizations again as the number of new daily cases dipped below 3,000 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations dropped by 45 on Tuesday to 2,741, the lowest since mid-December.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,926 new lab confirmed cases from 20,025 completed tests.

The daily percent positive continued to increase – up from 8.5 percent on Sunday, 9.7 percent on Monday to 10.2 percent on Tuesday.

NCDHHS said at least 9,409 deaths are being blamed on the virus – an increase of 67 from Monday’s 9,342.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials are scheduled to speak on North Carolina’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m. CBS 17 will carry those comments live on-air and online.

