COVID-19 in NC: Most new cases in 2 months as state reaches 60 percent of adults with at least 1 shot of vaccine

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– For the first time since May, North Carolina reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 1,434 new daily cases on Wednesday, the most in more than two months.

Wednesday’s daily case count is the highest single-day total since there were 1,501 on May 14.

The percent of tests coming back positive continues to climb with the daily percent positive at 7.9 percent. That’s the second straight day it’s been higher than 7 percent and the highest it’s been since April 11 when it was 8.5 percent, data shows.

The number of people in the hospital also increased from 672 to 694 on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 60 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase. You can watch it live on cbs17.com