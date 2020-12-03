COVID-19 in NC: New daily cases top 5,000 for first time, 2,101 hospitalizations due to virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina reported more than 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to data.
The state reported a total of 5,637 new lab-confirmed daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Hospitalizations due to the virus reached 2,101, breaking the record for the highest number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began.
The daily percent positive dropped Thursday – from 11.4 percent on Wednesday to 10.1 percent.
There have been 5,410 deaths attributed to the virus in North Carolina.
To date, there has been a total of 377,231 laboratory confirmed cases in the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine would begin to be distributed to the approved people in the coming weeks.
