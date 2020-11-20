COVID-19 in NC: New record high in hospitalizations with 1,571

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 608 fewer cases than Thursday’s record-setting 4,296 cases.

While Friday’s number is the third-highest single day total of the pandemic, it’s also the third-highest total of the week.

The state also hit a new record high in hospitalizations with 1,571 patients in hospitals. It’s the fifth straight day the state has either matched or set the single-day record in hospitalizations.

The percent positive has increased to 8.3 percent from 7.9 percent that was reported on Thursday.

According to NCDHHS data, another 43 deaths were reported in the state, bringing a total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 4,979.

North Carolina has a total of 328,846 COVID-19 cases.