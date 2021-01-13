COVID-19 in NC: Number of new daily cases hits lowest point since Dec. 29

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped significantly on Wednesday to 5,098 as the number of completed test hit its lowest number in a week-and-a-half.

Wednesday’s 5,098 is the lowest new daily case count since 3,563 on Dec. 29.

The drop in new cases was met with an increase of hospitalizations.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 3,951 patients are in the hospital with the virus across the state. That is the second-highest number to 3,964 on Jan. 6.

North Carolina had 107 new deaths attributed to the virus added on Tuesday.

The total number of deaths hit 7,745.

The percent positive dropped slightly to 14.7 from Tuesday’s revised 14.8 percent. The percent positive reflects Monday’s numbers.