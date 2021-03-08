COVID-19 in NC: Numbers continue to decline across state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina released two days worth of COVID-19 data on Monday as the health department has stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.

The state’s major metrics continue to show improvement as hospitalizations dropped to 1,126 on Monday – that’s the lowest since Oct. 10.

The daily percent positive released Monday was 4.6 percent. That is the fifth day in a row the percent positive has been less than the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for daily percent positive has dropped from 8 percent on Feb. 4 to 4.5 percent on Monday.

Another 1,228 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 874,906.