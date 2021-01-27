COVID-19 in NC: Overall decline in hospitalizations continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline overall as state health officials reported 3,305 on Wednesday.

Seven of the last eight days have seen a decline in hospitalizations with Tuesday’s numbers being the only exception.

Another 5,587 lab-confirmed cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 733,010.

A total of 8,915 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 139 from Tuesday.

The percent positive decreased to 11.1 percent after Tuesday’s reported 13.3 percent.

