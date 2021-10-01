COVID-19 in NC: Patient count dips below 2,900, fewer than 5K new cases again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patents in hospitals across North Carolina continues to drop.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported fewer than 2,900 hospitalized people for the first time since mid-August.

The agency also reported its fifth consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases, and said 81 more people have died.

In yet another sign that the surge fueled by the delta variant is fading, fewer than 8 percent of tests came back positive for the second straight day — which hasn’t happened since late July.

The 2,882 hospitalized patients reported by NCDHHS marked the fewest since Aug. 17, when there were 2,828. That total has dropped every day for the past week and on nine of the past 10 days, falling by a total of 582 during that stretch.

The 4,963 new cases reported marked a slight increase from Thursday, but the seven-day average number of cases fell below 4,500 per day for the first time since Aug. 10.

The 81 deaths — the fewest reported on a Friday since Sept. 10 — pushed the death total to 16,605.

The state surpassed 5.6 million people getting at least one dose of vaccine, even as there were no increases to any of the key vaccination percentages.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT