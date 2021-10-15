COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals dips below 2,100; case average hits 2-month low

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The daily average of new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina has dropped every day for four weeks while the count of patients in hospitals dipped below 2,100 for the first time in more than two months.

The 2,074 hospitalized patients reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Services were the fewest since there were 2,008 on Aug. 9.

That total has dropped for 21 consecutive days and has fallen by nearly 1,300 patients during that three-week span. There were 3,359 patients in hospitals on Sept. 24 — the last day the patient count increased.

NCDHHS also reported 3,182 new cases and that brought the total over the past seven days to fewer than 22,000 — the fewest in any seven-day period since the week ending Aug. 4.

The 46 deaths reported are roughly half as many as were reported on each of the previous four Fridays, and brought the total to 17,456.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

4,668 first doses

511 single-shot J&J doses

11,408 total doses