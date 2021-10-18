COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals drops below 2,000 for 1st time since August

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fewer than 2,000 North Carolinians are in hospitals with COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also reported a daily new case count of fewer than 1,600 for the first time in nearly three months.

The agency also reported 80 more deaths over the weekend — bringing the total to 17,536 — but also says nearly two-thirds of all adults in the state are now fully vaccinated and said the total number of doses of vaccine given has increased by more than 70,000 since Friday.

The number of patients in hospitals with the virus fell to 1,852 — or, less than half of what it was when it peaked Sept. 9 at 3,815 — and has dropped every day for more than three weeks.

It fell by more than 250 patients since the last update Friday and is at its lowest point since Aug. 7, when the count was 1,820.

For the second consecutive Monday, NCDHHS reported fewer than 2,000 new cases. The 1,599 that came in Monday marked the smallest single-day total since July 26, when there were 1,401.

Those declining case numbers have dropped the seven-day average to nearly 2,750 — the lowest it has been in 2 1/2 months. That average has gone down every day for the past month.

NCDHHS reported a one-point increase since Friday to 66 percent in the share of the state’s adults who are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

29,841 first doses

5,964 one-shot J&J doses

71,694 total doses