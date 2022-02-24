RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the first time in two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday counted 1,982 people hospitalized with the virus after that running total dropped every day for four full weeks.

NCDHHS also reported 3,650 new cases, said the most recent tests were coming back positive at its lowest rate since mid-December and added 59 deaths to the total.

In the latest continued optimistic sign of the fading of the omicron-driven surge, the count of hospitalized patients dipped to its lowest level since Dec. 27.

The current total is less than 40 percent of what it was at the peak of more than 5,200 on Jan. 27.

The count of new cases — the fifth straight day with fewer than 4,000 of them — helped drop the seven-day average to one-tenth of what it was at its peak. North Carolina averaged fewer than 3,400 new cases per day over the past week.

The state also says 7.9 percent of tests Tuesday came back positive — the lowest that rate has been since tests from Dec. 16 it was a tenth of a point lower on Dec. 16.

The statewide death total climbed to 22,449 after NCDHHS reported 35 fewer deaths than it did a day earlier.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,655 first doses

2,047 second doses

80 single-shot J&J doses

5,321 booster doses

9,103 total doses