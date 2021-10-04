COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals drops by 10% in just 3 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals dropped by nearly 300 over the weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that 2,606 patients were hospitalized — falling by nearly 10 percent in just three days — and that the share of the state’s population with at least one dose is up to 58 percent.

With some key numbers falling and the surge caused by the delta variant waning, NCDHHS also reported 10,685 new cases over the weekend — nearly 3,000 fewer than there were last weekend — and 114 more deaths.

The state averaged just over 4,000 new cases per day over the past week — down 44 percent from the peak of the delta surge on Sept. 17 — and has not had as many as 5,000 new cases on any day since Sept. 26.

And the 732 COVID patients in intensive care marked the fewest since Aug. 17, when there were 728.

One reason to be cautious about that preliminary patient count, though: Only 93 percent of hospitals reported their numbers to NCDHHS, potentially leading to an undercount when those figures are revised later in the week.

In addition to the one-point increase in the partial vaccination rate for the total population, NCDHHS also said the share of people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated is up to 88 percent.

DOSE COUNT

10,873 first doses

710 one-shot J&J doses

30,026 total doses