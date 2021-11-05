COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive dips to 4%, lowest since July

The terms “immunization” and “vaccination” are often used interchangeably to describe the process by which an individual is made resistant to disease, such as COVID-19. But do they really mean the same thing? (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just 4 percent of the most recent COVID-19 tests taken in North Carolina wound up confirming infections, the lowest daily percent positive in three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported continued drops in both the average number of new cases and the count of patients in hospitals along with another 40 deaths.

The state’s data dashboard also added 982 children between 5 and 11 years old who got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total so far to 1,148.

The vaccine only opened to that age group Wednesday, and it usually takes several days for those shots to be recorded by the state — meaning that number could climb quickly.

NCDHHS said 1,997 new cases came in, with 1,144 people hospitalized across the state.

The percent positive has shown significant improvement over the past several weeks and had dipped below the key threshold of 5 percent for the eighth time in nine days.

The last time it was lower was July 9, when it was 3.5 percent. The surge driven by the delta variant started roughly a week later in the state.

The total in hospitals represents a drop of 33 from the revised count from Thursday. After the latest revisions, which are common a day or two later, those figures have dropped on 41 of the past 42 days.

The state is averaging just over 1,700 new cases per day, a number that has been dropping for even longer — 49 days in a row after it peaked at 7,285 on Sept. 17.

The death total rose to 18,251, with 201 of those deaths being reported this week — a much slower pace than earlier in the fall when in some weeks the state averaged nearly 100 deaths reported per day.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

5,804 first doses

925 single-shot J&J doses

12,695 total doses