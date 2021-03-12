COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive remains low, hospital numbers drop closer to 1,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina reported the best two-day percent positive rate of the pandemic, with Friday’s rate of 3.7 percent — based on testing from Wednesday — only slightly up from the record 3.4 percent reported on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are the only two days it’s been below 4 percent.

The state has fewer than 2,000 new cases for the fifth time this week — Thursday was the only day above 2,000 — with 1,998 new cases reported to the state on Friday. The seven-day average of 1,668 remains the best it’s been since Oct. 5.

The hospital numbers continue to drop closer to 1,000, with 1,037 patients in hospitals today. That’s two fewer than Thursday and marks the ninth time in 10 days with a decline.

The state reported 41 deaths due to the virus, bringing the total to 11,663. But the general trend remains down — North Carolina is averaging 31 deaths reported per day over the past week, the lowest that’s been since Nov. 28.