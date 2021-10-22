COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive slips below 5 percent for 1st time since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The percentage of COVID-19 tests in North Carolina that were found to be positive has slipped below five percent for the first time in 2 1/2 months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also reported continued drops in the average number of new cases and the count of patients in hospitals across the state.

But the most notable number was the percent positive: Just 4.4 percent of tests performed Wednesday were found to be positive. It’s the lowest daily percent positive recorded by the state since it was 4.2 percent on July 14 — the last time it slipped below five percent.

Public health officials have said they want that number to be at five percent or lower for 14 consecutive days to feel better about the direction of the pandemic.

The 2,609 new cases reported by NCDHHS caused the seven-day average to drop for a 35th consecutive day. That average of 2,361 is the lowest it has been since July 30.

Additionally, the count of hospitalized patients has dropped every day for four consecutive weeks, slipping below 1,700 for the first time since Aug. 5 and settling at 1,693 on Friday.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT