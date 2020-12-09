COVID-19 in NC: Record high new daily cases with 6,495, hospitalizations top 2,400 for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The state broke record highs for daily cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported 6,495 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases on Wednesday, marking the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data.
This is an increase of 1,825 cases from Tuesday’s 4,670 reported daily cases.
There are 2,440 hospitalizations due to the virus — another record high since the start of the pandemic, according to data.
The state has a total of 410,527 COVID-19 cases. The state passed the milestone of 400,000 total cases on Tuesday.
The daily percent positive increased to 11.7 percent from 9.7 percent on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s percent positive is the highest single-day measurement since April 26 when it was 12.9 percent
NCDHHS reports 5,661 deaths are being attributed to the virus.
On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced a new set of rules and regulations, including a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 amid rising case counts and hospitalizations.
In accordance with Cooper’s new Executive Order 181, individuals in all counties should stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless an exception applies, and many businesses must close at 10 p.m. The Order takes effect on Friday, Dec. 11 and will go through at least Jan. 8, 2021.
