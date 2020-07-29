COVID-19 in NC: Record number of deaths reported, hospitalizations reach an all-time high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A record number of deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday and hospitalizations across the state reached a new all-time high, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported 45 new deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday, topping the 42 deaths that were reported on July 14. The state has had at least 20 deaths reported on seven of the last nine days.

Hospitalizations, which were at an all-time record 1,239 on Tuesday, jumped more than 50 to 1,291 on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s hospitalizations number pushes our two-week average to the brink of 1,200 — it’s at 1,195 today.

Cases are up slightly on Wednesday with new cases clocking in at 1,763, a jump of 14 from Tuesday. That makes it nine days in a row in which we’ve been in a range of roughly 1,600 and 2,100 new cases.

The percent of tests that are positive has held steady at 7 percent for the second straight day. It’s the first time since NCDHHS has been tracking the figure that the number has been below 8 percent on back to back days.

A total of 117,850 cases have been reported in North Carolina and 1,691,434 tests have been completed so far.

