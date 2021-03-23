COVID-19 in NC: Slight increase in hospital numbers for 2nd straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations increased across the state for the second day in a row, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There are now 956 coronavirus patients currently in the hospital, up from 947 patients on Monday and 934 the day before that. It’s the first time the state has seen two straight days of increases since Jan. 11-12, just before the peak of cases in North Carolina.

Another 1,062 new cases were reported to NCDHHS on Tuesday, the third straight day with fewer new cases than the day before. North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average is relatively level at 1,693 — and one thing health officials are concerned about is a plateau, because if numbers are flat, they aren’t going down.

The percent positive is starting to creep back up a bit, too. It’s at 6.3 percent based on testing from Sunday. Today is the fifth straight day it’s gone up after it was 5.9 percent yesterday (Saturday’s numbers) and 5.7 percent the day before that (Friday’s numbers).

Another 19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, one more than yesterday, bringing the total to 11,854.