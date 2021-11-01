COVID-19 in NC: Smallest 1-day case count in 3 months; slight uptick in hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials are reporting the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina in more than three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also reported just over 1,200 COVID patients in hospitals — but the first day-over-day increase in the patient count in more than a month — along with another 54 deaths over the weekend.

The most significant number is the 1,096 new cases.

It’s the smallest 24-hour total since July 20, when the 871 cases that day marked the last time the total failed to reach four figures.

It’s the second straight Monday with a single-day case count that was the smallest since July 20. That distinction previously was set Oct. 25 with 1,183 new cases.

It caused the seven-day average to drop below 2,000 for the first time since July 28.

NCDHHS reported just 4,950 new cases in the three days since Friday — the smallest weekend total since July 17-19. Those weekend totals have declined for seven straight weeks.

The preliminary patient count Monday of 1,211 was an increase of four from the Sunday total — the first day-over-day climb since Sept. 24. It dropped for 37 consecutive days after that.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

  • 8,316 first doses
  • 1,374 one-shot J&J doses
  • 22,641 total doses

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories