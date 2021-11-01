COVID-19 in NC: Smallest 1-day case count in 3 months; slight uptick in hospitalizations

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials are reporting the fewest new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina in more than three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also reported just over 1,200 COVID patients in hospitals — but the first day-over-day increase in the patient count in more than a month — along with another 54 deaths over the weekend.

The most significant number is the 1,096 new cases.

It’s the smallest 24-hour total since July 20, when the 871 cases that day marked the last time the total failed to reach four figures.

It’s the second straight Monday with a single-day case count that was the smallest since July 20. That distinction previously was set Oct. 25 with 1,183 new cases.

It caused the seven-day average to drop below 2,000 for the first time since July 28.

NCDHHS reported just 4,950 new cases in the three days since Friday — the smallest weekend total since July 17-19. Those weekend totals have declined for seven straight weeks.

The preliminary patient count Monday of 1,211 was an increase of four from the Sunday total — the first day-over-day climb since Sept. 24. It dropped for 37 consecutive days after that.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT: