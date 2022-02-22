COVID-19 in NC: Smallest daily case count since November; hospitalizations keep falling

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is reporting its smallest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added 1,716 new cases Tuesday — the fewest since Nov. 28 — while also reporting yet another drop in the running count of patients in hospitals and 59 more deaths.

A day after the state reported its smallest case count since December, those numbers went even lower as the surge driven by the omicron variant continued to fade.

It’s the first day with fewer than 2,000 new cases since Dec. 14, and the smallest number since there were just 1,041 on the Sunday after Thanksgiving — when delta was still the state’s dominant variant and two days before omicron was even declared a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a result, the seven-day average fell to its lowest level since Dec. 23. North Carolina averaged just over 4,000 new cases per day over the past week.

The number of patients in hospitals fell for the 26th straight day, dipping to 2,215 — a drop of 96 in one day. Hospitals in the state have shed nearly 3,000 patients since in nearly a month since peaking at 5,206 on Jan. 27.

NCDHHS says just 11.9 percent of tests Sunday confirmed new cases of the virus — up slightly from the previous day, but still well within the recent range. That rate — which was consistently around 30 percent for most of January — has been below 13 percent for seven consecutive days.

The increase in deaths pushed the total to 22,296.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,182 first doses

1,627 second doses

56 single-shot J&J doses

3,019 booster doses

5,884 total doses