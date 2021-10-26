COVID-19 in NC: Smallest daily death count in 2 months; hospitalizations fall below 1,500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina public health officials are reporting the smallest one-day count of COVID-19 deaths in more than two months while the count of patients in hospitals fell below 1,500.

The state Department of Health and Human Services added 21 deaths to the total Tuesday, the third straight day it also reported fewer than 2,000 new cases.

The 21 deaths were the fewest reported in a 24-hour period since Aug. 17, when there were 15, but inched the state closer to its 18,000th death. NCDHHS says 17,888 people have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The agency also says 1,443 people were hospitalized with the virus, the first time the count has been fewer than 1,500 since Aug. 3.

The figure Tuesday was 78 fewer than the day before, the 32nd consecutive day with a drop. It has fallen by an average of 62 patients every day over the past two weeks.

The 1,340 new cases reported are roughly 150 more than the agency reported Monday. But it’s the first time since July 25-27 with fewer than 2,000 new cases on three consecutive days.

It caused the seven-day average to fall for the 39th day in a row, to just under 2,200 new cases per day — the lowest it has been since July 29.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

2,712 first doses

402 one-shot J&J doses

7,231 total doses