RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been more than a year since the number of COVID-19 deaths reported by North Carolina in one day has been this small.

The next-to-last regularly scheduled daily update from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday showed those traditional COVID numbers continuing to trend down.

Most notably, the running count of deaths went up by just three — the smallest daily increase since March 30, 2021, when there were two. The state says 23,239 people have died of COVID.

There is often a lag of days or weeks between when a person dies and when that death is reported to NCDHHS.

The overall trend of fewer deaths per day mirrors the drops in the other measures the state has tracked for the past two years.

The agency will stop publicly reporting those daily figures after Wednesday’s update, moving to a weekly schedule of updates that matches how often it will update its revamped main dashboard that features seven measures it will continue to track.

NCDHHS reported 574 new cases — the fourth day in a row with fewer than 1,000 — and a slight increase in the number of people in North Carolina hospitals with the virus.

The state’s average number of new cases per day seems to have settled at just over 800, roughly the lowest it has been since July.

The 381 people in hospitals represent an increase of four from Monday’s total, which was a nine-month low. Before Tuesday’s slight increase, that running count had dropped every day but once over the past three weeks.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,268 first doses

1,045 second doses

52 single-shot J&J doses

7,748 booster doses

10,113 total doses