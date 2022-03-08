RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s daily COVID-19 death count hasn’t been this small in three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added 15 deaths to the running total — the smallest single-day total since November — while also reporting its first consecutive days with fewer than 1,000 new cases since July.

It marks the smallest daily reported death total during a 24-hour period since Nov. 23, when there were 12. A total of 22,817 North Carolinians have died of COVID.

As the omicron surge continues to wane, NCDHHS added 894 new cases a day a day after its smallest one-day case count since July 7.

And the 1,422 total cases added Monday and Tuesday were the smallest two-day count since July 12-13.

That pushed the state’s daily average number of new cases to its lowest level since Nov. 30. North Carolina averaged 1,770 new cases per day over the past week.

The state also reported its smallest count of hospitalized patients since the last day of November, with 1,157 people in hospitals.

But the streak of daily drops in that patient count has ended at 38, after revised numbers from NCDHHS show the daily total as being perfectly flat — at 1,192 patients on both Sunday and Monday.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,103 first doses

1,553 second doses

86 single-shot J&J doses

3,207 booster doses

5,949 total doses