COVID-19 in NC: Smallest daily death total in 2 months; other trends continue to improve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials in North Carolina are reporting the smallest single-day count of COVID-19 deaths in nearly two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday added another 20 deaths to the total, the fewest in a 24-hour period since mid-August. The 2,201 new cases reported by NCDHHS are the highest one-day total in nearly a week, but two other trends — the average number of new cases, and the count of patients in hospitals — continued their multi-week declines.

The state is averaging fewer than 1,800 new cases per day for the first time since July 27. The 20 deaths are the fewest reported on one day since Aug. 17, when 15 came in.

Deaths often are reported to DHHS days or weeks after they happen, and those that come in on Saturdays or Sundays are lumped in with the total announced Monday. NCDHHS said 4.4 percent of the tests performed Tuesday were found to be positive, the seventh time in eight days that the state’s daily percent positive has been below the key indicator of 5 percent.

The patient count in hospitals dropped by 21 and has fallen on every day but two since Sept. 25. There were 1,173 people hospitalized across the state.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT