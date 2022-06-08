RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina recorded its 25,000th COVID-19 death in the past week, even as the number of new cases dropped by nearly 10 percent for the second week in a row.

The weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services also showed an uptick in the number of people admitted to hospitals but a leveling in several of the other measures that have become the agency’s focus.

The biggest number: NCDHHS says a total of 25,094 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19 after adding 436 more in the past week.

But that weekly number should come with an asterisk because for more than 300 of those newly recorded deaths, those people actually died between Jan. 1 and April 30.

Meanwhile, 22 of those deaths took place in the past week, according to date-of-death data from NCDHHS.

The state reported 24,941 new cases during the week of May 29-June 4, a drop of just over 9 percent from the previous week — when 27,552 new cases came in.

That itself was a drop of 7 percent from a week earlier, after cases had been rising since late March.

But hospital admissions continued their climb, with NCDHHS saying 833 people were admitted during that week — up 13 percent from the 735 that checked in during the previous week.

The running count of hospitalized people reached a nearly three-month high on June 3, when there were 793 patients in hospitals — the most since March 15.

The increase at hospitals runs counter to some other measures that appear to be leveling.

The state reported only a slight increase in the count of virus particles in wastewater, and for the third consecutive week, 5 percent of visits to emergency departments across the state were to treat COVID-like symptoms.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

(Since June 1)

6,035 first doses

4,802 second doses

182 single-shot J&J doses

32,553 booster doses

43,572 total doses