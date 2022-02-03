COVID-19 in NC: State hits 21,000th death; biggest drop in hospitalizations in more than 1 year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina recorded its 21,000th death of the COVID-19 pandemic on the same day as the count of hospitalized patients had its biggest one-day drop in more than one year.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported nearly 15,000 new cases and a patient count of 4,556 — a decrease of 169 from Wednesday.

The state also added 123 deaths, pushing the total past that round number to 21,027. It came just 17 days after North Carolina reached its 20,000th death on Jan. 18.

The patient count fell for the seventh day in a row, dipping by an average of 93 each day during that span. The only drop larger than the one Thursday came on Jan. 29 — when it fell by 181 as the previous winter surge was tapering.

With 14,966 new cases, that daily total went up for the third straight day. But it’s still well below what became typical counts for the past month.

The state’s seven-day average continued to fall, dipping to just over 15,000 more than half what it was when it peaked at more than 32,000 new cases per day on Jan. 18.

NCDHHS also reported another drop in the rate of recent tests that confirmed new cases, with 22.2 percent of the ones done Tuesday coming back positive — the lowest rate since Dec. 28.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

3,192 first doses

4,366 second doses

196 single-shot J&J doses

8,365 booster doses

16,119 total doses