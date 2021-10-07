COVID-19 in NC: State reaches 17,000 deaths, 70 percent of adults with 1 shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina recorded its 17,000th COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Even as several other key numbers remained down from when they peaked three weeks ago — and 70 percent of adults are now at least partially vaccinated — the state Department of Health and Human Services added another 74 deaths to bring the total to 17,019.

The milestone was reached exactly two weeks after the death total hit 16,000, that itself also came 14 days after the 15,000th death was recorded.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dropped for the 16th consecutive day, and the total of 2,514 is the smallest since Aug. 12.

NCDHHS also reported 3,781 new cases — the fifth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 — but that comes with an asterisk. The agency said Radeas has not been able to submit test results since Monday. Meaning, the results of 11,456 tests that would have been reported Wednesday and Thursday have not been included.

When that reporting issue is resolved, it will result in artificially higher case and test numbers.

The state was more than three months late in reaching President Joe Biden’s vaccination goal: he wanted 70 percent of adults nationwide to have had at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.

CBS 17 will update the state’s dose count later today.