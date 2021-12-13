COVID-19 in NC: State reaches 19,000 deaths; 9,000 new cases added over weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reached yet another unwanted milestone of the COVID-19 pandemic: its 19,000th death.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday added nearly 9,000 new cases over the weekend and said the count of patients in hospitals drew closer to 1,600 for the first time in two months.

It also added 34 more deaths — pushing the death total to 19,010.

With concerns about both the new omicron variant and a spike in the numbers related to Thanksgiving gatherings, NCDHHS reported 2,168 new cases Monday — breaking a streak of five consecutive days with at least 3,000.

The seven-day average climbed for the 14th time in 15 days to its highest level since Oct. 14. The state is averaging 3,159 new cases per day.

The count of patients in hospitals also went up for the 16th time in 17 days to 1,550. That total has increased by an average of 30 per day over that span.

The state said 62 percent of people who can get the vaccine — those age 5 and older — are now fully vaccinated. NCDHHS also said 10 percent of kids between 5 and 11 — more than 90,000 of them — have gotten both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

North Carolina added nearly 80,000 booster doses since Friday to its running count of shots given. They account for two-thirds of the roughly 120,000 doses added over the weekend.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT