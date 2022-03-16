RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has recorded its 23,000th COVID-19 death.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday added 39 deaths, pushing the total to 23,005.

That milestone came almost exactly a month after the state reached its 22,000th death of the pandemic — which came on Feb. 17 — and one day after the five reported deaths were the fewest in a 24-hour period since July.

NCDHHS also counted fewer than 800 patients in hospitals for the first time in eight months and its daily average number of new cases dipped below 1,300 for the first time since then.

The state reported 1,519 new cases, ending a run of three days in a row with fewer than 1,000. But the daily average fell for the 54th time in 57 days, and the current average of 1,276 is less than 4 percent of what it was at the peak in late January.

The 799 hospitalized patients are the fewest since July 22 after falling for the 46th time in 48 days.

