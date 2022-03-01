RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The COVID-19 case counts keep coming down in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services started March on Tuesday by reporting its second-smallest number of new cases of the calendar year.

The 1,231 new cases were second only to the Monday total of 909 that marked the fewest since July.

The two-day total of 2,140 are the fewest since Nov. 27-28, when there were a combined 2,109 reported on the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The state hasn’t averaged this few new cases per day since the first week of December. North Carolina averaged fewer than 2,800 new cases a day over the past week — down 85 percent from where it was on Feb. 1.

NCDHHS also reported its 33rd consecutive decline in the number of people hospitalized with COVID — after the count from a previous day was revised — and added 38 deaths.

The 1,543 patients in hospitals marked a drop of 70 patients from Monday, and marked the first day since Dec. with fewer than 1,600 of them.

The current hospital count is less than a third of what it was at its peak of more than 5,200 on Jan. 27.

The death total climbed to 22,608.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

3,725 first doses

8,135 second doses

105 single-shot J&J doses

15,525 booster doses

27,490 total doses