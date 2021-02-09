COVID-19 in NC: State surpasses 10,000 deaths, 800,000 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has surpassed 10,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to state health officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,046 deaths attributed to the virus, adding 55 new deaths on Tuesday.

“Together we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community.”

The state also surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 802,065.

NCDHHS reported 2,374 people are hospitalized due to the virus, up four from Tuesday. Before Tuesday, the state reported 13 straight days of hospitalizations dropping.

“We are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina,” Cohen said. “Our most powerful tools to help protect ourselves and our loved ones are to practice the 3Ws and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

The state added 2,786 new cases on Tuesday, continuing a downward trend from the last few days.

The daily percent positive increased from 8.6 percent to 9.3 percent.

Health officials said the state’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

So far, there have been more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to North Carolinians.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update on the state’s response to the virus at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch the live coverage on CBS17.com.