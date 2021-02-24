COVID-19 in NC: State surpasses 11,000 deaths, 10 million tests

Csaba Lengyel, President of the University of Szeged’s Szent-Gyorgyi Albert Clinic Center shows a vial of the vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Chinese Sinopharm at the university in Szeged, Hungary, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Tibor Rosta/MTI via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– North Carolina hit a big round number on Wednesday — 10 million tests processed, nearly one for each of the 10.4 million people who live in the state.

The total number of tests is up to 10,030,177.

It comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,346 new cases — the most since Saturday, and nearly 2,000 more than Tuesday. It caused the state’s seven-day rolling average to go up for the first time in two weeks.

Another 109 deaths were reported to the state on Wednesday, pushing the total past the 11,000 mark to 11,074. It’s the most deaths reported on a single day since Feb. 11 (113) and the first time in a week with 100 or more.

Hospitalization numbers continue to fall, with the 1,530 patients in hospitals marking the fewest since Nov. 18. It’s the eighth straight day in which the hospital numbers went down.

The percent positive remains relatively stable at 6 percent, based on testing from Monday. Tuesday’s number was revised upward to 6.8 percent, making it the highest since Feb. 15, and Wednesday marks seven straight days below 7 percent.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the virus today at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on cbs17.com

The current stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday.