COVID-19 in NC: State surpasses 900K cases, 40 more deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported 40 additional deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, raising the state total to 11,894.

There were 2,098 new cases being reported over the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations rose slightly to 981, however, they remain under 1,000 for the seventh straight day. The infection rate remains level at 6.1 percent.

On Tuesday, North Carolina announced they will lift some of the major restrictions starting Friday. Restaurants and bars will now be allowed to open at 75-100 percent capacity. Entertainment venues including museums, sports, and music will be allowed to increase occupancy, and the alcohol curfew is being eliminated.

The mask mandate is still in place.