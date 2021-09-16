COVID-19 in NC: State vaccine data confirm steady decline in weekly 1st doses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health data show a steady decline in the number of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine given each week across the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services shows a slight peak in the number of vaccinations initiated during the week of Aug. 9.

That was followed by a gradual decline in each of the three full weeks after that — the last weeks for which complete data is available.

DHHS says more than 96,000 first doses were given that week, a mini-boom at least partly fueled by surging case numbers due to the delta variant.

That total dropped to just under 91,000 during the week of Aug. 16, roughly 89,000 the following week and just over 75,000 during the week of Aug. 30.

Numbers for the last two weeks are considered incomplete.

State data show 56 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million people have had at least one dose, while 65 percent of the people who are eligible to receive it — those 12 and older — have had their first shot.