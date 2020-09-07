COVID-19 in NC: Technical issues getting data from hospitals reported as key metrics decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported “continued technical and submission issues” with hospital data Monday, leading to incomplete COVID-19 hospitalization information.

The numbers released around noon Monday said 765 people in North Carolina are currently in the hospital because of COVID-19. NCDHHS said the actual number is likely higher.

“NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve this issue,” which has affected it since Friday, a statement said Monday.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The state reported 1,018 new cases Monday, which was down from the 1,086 reported Sunday and 1,561 reported Saturday. It marks the fewest new cases reported since Aug. 17. North Carolina has a total of 177,919 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

However, only 10,730 tests were completed by Monday, which is less than half the number of tests completed on Saturday (26,013) or Sunday (23,180). It also represents the fourth day in a row that the number of completed tests decreased.

North Carolina has completed 2,459,582 tests to date.

Seven additional deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 2,897.

More headlines from CBS17.com: