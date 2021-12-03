COVID-19 in NC: Third straight day with more than 3,000 new cases; 10K cases added since Dec. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina public health officials have reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state for a third day in a row.

The 3,720 new cases reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Services come as concerns that yet another winter holiday surge is underway even before the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in North Carolina.

NCDHHS also reported a slight drop in the number of people in hospitals across the state, 18 more deaths and no changes to any of the key vaccination rates.

More than 10,000 new cases have come in during the first three days of December. It’s the first three-day streak in excess of 3,000 new cases apiece since mid-October.

In only five days, the seven-day average number of new cases has climbed by more than 40 percent. At 2,304, it is at its highest level since Oct. 22.

The count of 1,202 patients in hospitals represents a net drop of 12 from Thursday — the first such drop in a week.

A total of 18,825 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19 since March 2020.

Of the more than 85,000 vaccine doses added to the total, nearly three out of every four — or, more than 63,000 of them — were booster shots.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT