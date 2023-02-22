RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a week for the first time in nearly three months.

Cases fell 20 percent and hospital admissions dropped by 7.5 percent last week, according to a weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS also reported fewer people going to emergency rooms with COVID symptoms during the week of Feb. 11-18, and a slight uptick in the average number of viral particles spotted in wastewater.

It’s a continuation of a trend of improvement that has lasted nearly two full months: Those weekly case counts have dropped every full week of this calendar year.

The state reported 9,091 new cases last week, the first time that count has fallen below 10,000 since Thanksgiving week — when there were fewer than 7,000.

And most of those cases were likely the XBB.1.5 “kraken” variant. A week after it became the state’s dominant variant, it accounted for two-thirds of the samples sequenced last week.

The push for the new bivalent booster doses that target the omicron subvariants has slowed to a crawl: Just 10,708 of those doses were added to the running total, and just 21 percent of vaccinated North Carolinians have gotten one.

Just 760 people were admitted to hospitals with COVID last week, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 10, when there were 722. Those hospital admissions numbers fell for the sixth consecutive week.

The agency says just 3.6 percent of people who visited emergency rooms last week did so because of COVID symptoms, down from 4.4 percent a week earlier.

And NCDHHS counted an average of 18.3 million viral particles per person in wastewater. That’s up 2 percent from last week — a small climb in a measure that has frequently produced wild swings in both directions.