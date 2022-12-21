RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s key COVID-19 numbers climbed for a third straight week, with three of them reaching three-month highs.

New cases were up 22 percent last week while hospital admissions rose 17 percent, according to the final weekly update of 2022 from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

The agency says it will not publish new numbers Dec. 28 because of the winter holidays, with the next update scheduled for Jan. 4.

The number of virus particles in wastewater climbed by 12.5 percent. All three of those numbers have not been this high since late September, the latest indication that a surge driven by Thanksgiving gatherings may be underway.

Three omicron variants make up at least 15 percent of the samples sequenced by labs across the state from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, with the new B.Q.1.1 strain accounting for 36 percent and the BA.5 variant — which, until last week, had been the state’s dominant variant for months — at 22 percent.

State officials reported another one-point increase in the percentage of vaccinated people who have received the new booster that specifically targets the omicron variants, with that rate climbing to 19 percent.

NCDHHS reported 16,373 new cases during the week of Dec. 11-17, up from more than 13,000 the week before and the most since there were more than 19,000 during the week of Sept. 24.

The state is averaging more than 2,300 new cases per day, also the most since Sept. 24.

A total of 843 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals across the state last week, NCDHHS said, up from 722 a week earlier and the first time that count topped 800 since the week ending Oct. 1.

And the agency counted an average of 17.7 million viral particles per person in wastewater, up from the 15.2 million the week before.

It also says 4.9 percent of emergency room visits last week were for COVID-like symptoms, an uptick after that rate was at 4.6 during the previous week.

The state’s death total climbed to 27,629 after another 49 deaths were counted, NCDHHS said.