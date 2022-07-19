RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships, a program tracking cases aboard cruise ships, has officially ended as of Monday, CBS confirmed through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

For the previous two years the CDC has used a color-coded chart to show transmission levels on any cruise lines that opted into the program that offered guidance to follow the agency’s recommendation for the pandemic.

But now, the program is no more.

CBS reported Tuesday that it was an individual decision by the CDC “because the agency believes the (cruise) industry is capable of managing the risks on its own.”

CBS also reported individual cruise lines will now set its own policies related to COVID-19, as well as what protocols are implemented on ships.

“The CDC also reiterated that cruise-line travel continues to pose ‘some risk of COVID-19 transmission,’ but the decision to cruise or not to cruise, and whether to get vaccinated and tested, is in the hands of individuals,” CBS said.

To read more about the decision, click here.