COVID-19 outbreak identified at 3rd Wake County long-term care facility, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials on Thursday identified a coronavirus outbreak at a third long-term care facility, according to a news release.

Test results showed positive COVID-19 cases at the Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Care facility in Raleigh. The news release didn’t say how many cases the facility had. Health officials did not provide information about the residents or employees.

An outbreak is defined as having two or more positive tests from residents or employees.

The Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh and Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale previously had outbreaks identified.

North Carolina has more than 10,500 COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday. There are 378 deaths attributed to the virus.

