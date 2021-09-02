COVID-19 outbreak identified at children’s unit at Raleigh hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A COVID-19 outbreak was reported Thursday at the children’s unit of a Raleigh hospital, county health officials said in a news release.

The outbreak happened in the children’s unit at Holly Hill Hospital’s South Campus, which is located at 201 Michael J. Smith Ln. in Raleigh.

It’s the fourth outbreak at the facility.

The previous issues with COVID-19 happened in July 2020, November 2020, and April, Wake County Public Health said.

Previous announcements didn’t specifically identify the children’s unit as the area of the hospital affected by the outbreak.

An outbreak is defined as two or more people — residents or employees — testing positive for COVID-19.

No information was disclosed about the residents or employees affected.