COVID-19 outbreak identified at Fuquay-Varina nursing home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials identified a COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted-living facility in Fuquay-Varina, according to a Monday press release.

The outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases among residents or staff, happened at Universal Health Care – Fuquay-Varina, located at 410 Judd Pkwy. The facility was not included in data for congregate facilities last updated on Friday.

The outbreak comes just as North Carolina surpassed the 100,000 confirmed cases.

No additional information was released.

