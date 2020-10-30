COVID-19 outbreak identified at Raleigh assisted living facility

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials confirmed on Friday a COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted living facility in Raleigh.

The outbreak occurred at Brighton Gardens, located at 3101 Duraleigh Rd. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defined an outbreak as two or more people — employees or residents — testing positive for the virus.

The exact number of cases within the facility wasn’t known. NCDHHS updates cases within congregate living settings every Tuesday and Friday.

This is the second outbreak at the Brighton Gardens facility. The first identified outbreak was reported in June.

Certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days, according to an order from NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. Wake County health officials didn’t specify if that would apply to Brighton Gardens.