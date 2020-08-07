COVID-19 outbreak identified at Raleigh long-term care facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A COVID-19 outbreak was identified at a long-term care facility in Raleigh, Wake County health officials said Thursday.

The outbreak — defined as multiple staff or residents testing positive for coronavirus — happened at the Avendelle of Saratoga, which is located at 3905 Saratoga Dr.

No information was disclosed on the people who tested positive.

