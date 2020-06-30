COVID-19 outbreak reported at Cary nursing center

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials reported a coronavirus outbreak at a skilled nursing center in Cary, according to a Tuesday news release.

Staff at the Cary Health and Rehabilitation Facility, located at 6590 Tryon Rd., tested positive for the virus, the release said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more cases being reported at a facility.

The outbreak at the Cary Health and Rehabilitation Facility was not included in the NCDHHS data updated on Tuesday.

No further information was released.

