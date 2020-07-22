COVID-19 outbreak reported at Knightdale nursing home

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A COVID-19 outbreak at a Knightdale assisted-care facility was reported on Wednesday, according to Wake County health officials.

The outbreak took place at The Addison of Knightdale, which is located at 2408 Hodge Rd. Health officials didn’t release how many staff members or residents had tested positive for the virus, but an outbreak is defined as at least two cases.

The facility was not included in state data on congregate living facilities that was last updated on Tuesday.

