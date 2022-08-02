RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s nursing homes is approaching a five-month high.

A weekly report from the state Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday showed 285 outbreaks at nursing homes — 12 more than there were last week.

It’s the most since March 15, when there were 295.

That total had climbed steadily since late April, and after it fell last week for the first time since early June, it went back up this week.

NCDHHS also reported a slight drop in the outbreak count at residential care facilities and an effectively flat number of them in correctional facilities.

The 163 outbreaks at residential care facilities was five fewer than there were last week, and the first weekly drop since early May.

There were 23 outbreaks at correctional facilities, up from 22 a week ago.