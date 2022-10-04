RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials report big drops in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s nursing homes and other congregate living facilities on Tuesday.

The count of outbreaks at nursing homes was down 12 percent from last week while there was a 17 percent drop among residential care facilities listed on the weekly update Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

There were a total of 242 outbreaks at nursing homes — the fewest since mid-June, and 32 fewer than the total last week.

The 144 outbreaks at residential care facilities were the fewest since July 12, and marked a drop of 29 from last week.

The number of outbreaks at correctional facilities has held relatively steady, and was at 22 on Tuesday. It has been in the 20s every week since the end of June.