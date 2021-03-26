COVID-19 restrictions ease up, but some Raleigh restaurant owners say it won’t help them much

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order, restaurants can now have 75 percent capacity indoors and 100 percent for outdoors with 6 feet of social distancing. For smaller restaurants, though, that’s tough to do.

“It means we’ll be able to add maybe a table or two. It really won’t change things very much,” said Greg Hatem, owner of The Raleigh Times on Hargett Street. It is one of nine eateries included in his restaurant group, Empire Eats.

“It’s all but impossible to reach that 75 percent capacity. But that’s OK because it’s the 6 feet that defines how we protect ourselves from the disease.”

Down the street at Caffé Luna, space is also an issue. Owner Parker Kennedy said his restaurant will have to remain at 50 percent capacity.

“With the tables 6 feet apart, we can’t really get that many more people in, we really can’t get anymore people in at all,” he said. “So it’s not going to mean a whole lot to us.”

The executive order allows bars to operate at 50 percent capacity. Kennedy is hopeful that will help boost restaurant reservations and bring more business to downtown Raleigh.

“When the bars are open, it’s good for the restaurants because people will go out to dinner and then they go out for drinks or vice versa,” he said.

Hatem added: “I think it’s important for everybody to come out, support local business, have a good time, but still understand this is still a pandemic era. And we need to be careful because we’re almost finished.”

The capacity limits will remain in place until at least the need of April. Based on the state’s COVID-19 metrics, Cooper could either extend or ease current restrictions.